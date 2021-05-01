National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HSBC raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. 279,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,101. National Grid has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of National Grid by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 52.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.