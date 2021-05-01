Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,545,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 522,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.00. 12,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,526. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

