NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for NBT Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBTB opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

