NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE:NCR opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of NCR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth about $2,944,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

