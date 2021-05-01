NeoWorld Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $357.00 (NASH)

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. NeoWorld Cash has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $357.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00067722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.07 or 0.00826086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Profile

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech. NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io. The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io. NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

