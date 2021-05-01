Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $650.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $670.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.90.

NFLX stock opened at $513.47 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

