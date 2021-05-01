Neutrino Token 1-Day Volume Tops $883,487.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $63.85 million and approximately $883,487.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.76 or 0.00060102 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.01130621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00729018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,778.05 or 0.99915062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,837,164 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

