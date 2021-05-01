New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,201. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,313.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

