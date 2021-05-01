New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $134.38 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $140.21. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

