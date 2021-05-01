New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.79 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CF Industries worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

