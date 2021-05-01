New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.98 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,292. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $40.12 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

