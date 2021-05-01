New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

CBSH stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.