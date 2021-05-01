New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,842 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 13.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

