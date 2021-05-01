New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,192 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 227.7% during the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Regency Centers by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 235.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

