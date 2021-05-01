New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,428 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $2,443,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $222.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.04. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

