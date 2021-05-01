New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,700 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

NYSE AOS opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

