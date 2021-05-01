Newton Coin Project Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $60,218.27 and approximately $10.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

