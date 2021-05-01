Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Shares Up 4.5%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

Nexi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

