NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:NREF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,069. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.