NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bruker were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $70.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

