NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,274 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $824,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE:PCK opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.