Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NICFF opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.45. Nichias has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Get Nichias alerts:

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.