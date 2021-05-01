Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,806 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

