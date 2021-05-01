Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cerner by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

