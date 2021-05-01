Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,919 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $173,772,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

