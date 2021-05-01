Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250,292 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250,292 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

NYSE:GD opened at $190.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

