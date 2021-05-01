Node Runners Market Capitalization Reaches $3.09 Million (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $31,695.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for $132.45 or 0.00229092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $482.45 or 0.00834438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00095502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044847 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,363 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

