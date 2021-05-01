Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.80 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.03 ($4.75).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

