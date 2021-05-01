Noku (NOKU) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Noku coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $15,946.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.48 or 0.00828336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00095302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00044640 BTC.

About Noku

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

