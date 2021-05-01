noob.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, noob.finance has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. One noob.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00003301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $41,425.52 and $13.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00063063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00282704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.19 or 0.01077492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00026292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00718828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,425.96 or 1.00092094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance.

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

