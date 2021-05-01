Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Announces Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

NDLS stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.09. 750,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $548.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NDLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

In other Noodles & Company news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

