Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.39 ($8.70).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.