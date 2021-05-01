Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €40.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DWNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

DWNI stock opened at €45.00 ($52.94) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.91 and a 200-day moving average of €42.02.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

