Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,667. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JWN traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

