Norges Bank Invests $279,000 in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after buying an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after buying an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,920,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,450,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of FMTX opened at $26.95 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

