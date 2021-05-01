Norges Bank Invests $365,000 in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.08% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,242,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 138,881 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,099,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

