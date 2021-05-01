Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

