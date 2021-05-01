North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 861,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,798,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USMJ stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. North American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get North American Cannabis alerts:

About North American Cannabis

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.