North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.88.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock opened at C$16.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.96. The stock has a market cap of C$496.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 699,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 699,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,085,537.55. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,837,721.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 721,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.