Northcoast Research Weighs in on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

ADP stock opened at $186.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 139,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

