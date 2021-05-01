Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $409.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $409.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.44. 1,275,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,720. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $356.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.