Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.000-24.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.30 billion-$35.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.54 billion.

NOC traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $354.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.89. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $356.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.50.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

