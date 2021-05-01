Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $327.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWPX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

