Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. Analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

