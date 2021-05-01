Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce sales of $5.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.12 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $5.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $21.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.00 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

