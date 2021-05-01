NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.01). NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 127,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

