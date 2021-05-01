NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.10. 762,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.26. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

