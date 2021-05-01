Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVZMY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.8492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novozymes A/S (NVZMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.