Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.