Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 567.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

